Chinese Fraud Suspect Arrested After Dramatic Pattaya Escape

PATTAYA — Thai police have successfully apprehended a Chinese man wanted on fraud charges who escaped by jumping from the Pattaya City Police Station on Thursday evening.

Li Jian, a 38-year-old Chinese national, was captured in Chanthaburi Province on June 5 after local residents spotted him and promptly reported the tip to police authorities. Chanthaburi Provincial Police and Immigration officers then transported him back to Pattaya City Police Station.

The Fraud Case

The Chinese suspect was initially arrested by immigration officers at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok at 3:48 p.m. on June 4 as he prepared to board a flight to Da Nang, Vietnam. The arrest followed the discovery of an outstanding warrant issued by Pattaya Provincial Court on fraud charges.

Investigations revealed that Li and the victim were former friends. The suspect had requested to exchange Chinese yuan for USDT digital currency for investment purposes. The victim transferred 38,712.77 USDT tokens, valued at over 1.26 million baht, in exchange for 178,000 yuan. However, Li failed to transfer the agreed amount, prompting the victim to file a police complaint.

The Dramatic Escape

After his arrest, Don Mueang Airport immigration officials coordinated with Pattaya Police Station to transfer the suspect for legal proceedings just before 1:00 a.m. on June 5.

During questioning, Li seized an opportunity when the investigating officer was momentarily distracted. He opened a sliding glass window on the second floor at the back of the detention facility and jumped into Soi 9 beside the police station before fleeing.

A police officer who attempted to pursue him by jumping down sustained injuries after hitting metal chairs below and was unable to continue the chase.

The Manhunt

Following the escape, Police Lieutenant Colonel Anek Sathong-Yu, Chief of Pattaya City Police Station, immediately ordered the deployment of detective units and patrol officers throughout the Pattaya area. Authorities sealed off various routes and reviewed CCTV footage from multiple angles to track down the fugitive.

Police Major General Thawatchkiet Jindakuansanong, Commander of Chonburi Provincial Police, appealed to the public for assistance, urging anyone who spotted the suspect to contact authorities at 191, available 24 hours a day.

The Recapture

Later, Chanthaburi Provincial Police officers received a report from locals who saw Li leaving his hotel room and walking in front of the hotel on Maharaj Road, leading to his immediate arrest.

Li confessed that after jumping and escaping from the Pattaya City Police Station building, he had hired a taxi for 4,000 baht to take him to the Chanthaburi area with plans to flee across the border. However, he was caught before he could escape.

