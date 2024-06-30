Thai Farmers to Benefit from Australian Low Carbon Management Expertise

SARABURI — For decades, Thailand, long recognized as an agricultural nation, has been a cornerstone of its national economy. Today, with global attention shifting towards environmental conservation and carbon credits, integrating modern technology into Thai agriculture is crucial.

This is especially true for raising standards in the livestock industry through “Low Carbon Management in Livestock Systems.” Australia, a leader in this field, is collaborating with Thailand on an innovative project.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Canberra, in partnership with Chulalongkorn University and Saraburi Province, is spearheading the AIC Chula Saraburi Expo 2024. From June 24-28 in Saraburi, the event aims to promote modern technology and innovation. The expo will feature exhibitions and academic seminars designed to create marketing channels, increase income, and reduce agricultural production costs.

The goal is to add value to raw materials from Saraburi Province, disseminate agricultural knowledge, and enhance public relations for the Agricultural Technology and Innovation Center.

Organized by the Royal Thai Embassy in Canberra, the event brings together experts from Australia to share their knowledge with Thai farmers. Four companies are participating in the seminar and farm visits

Eleanor Mak, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Venturenauts and Guru Advantage specializes Consulting in the livestock industry. David Davies, Founder and CEO of AgUnity, is an expert in integrating livestock supply chains to connect markets digitally. Reg Smyth, Founder and CEO of CirPro, which develops every part of the cattle product range into high-value products and new markets and Andrew Mason, CEO of AgCoTech, a company focused on improving livestock quality and reducing methane emissions.

Thai Ambassador to Australia, Ms. Arjaree Sriratanaban, highlighted the significance of this cooperation: “The Royal Thai Embassy in Canberra, with support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is honored to facilitate this knowledge exchange to elevate Thai agriculture.”

“The Thai-Australian relationship is robust, particularly in agriculture, where Australia excels in livestock management and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. We hope that the expertise shared by Australian companies will enhance production efficiency and benefit Thai farmers in the future,” Ms. Arjaree added.

In the discussion on “Low Carbon Management Using Agricultural Technology from Australia,” Eleanor Mak stated that this phase marks the second stage of Thai-Australian cooperation in bringing knowledge to students, farmers, and livestock experts in Thailand.

Australia excels in agriculture and livestock management, and we aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from these industries while creating a systematic cycle of carbon management in a Bio-circular economy.

“The role of Venturenauts is not just to facilitate this collaboration or bring Australian experts to Thailand and other ASEAN regions. We are also committed to building a knowledge network for mutual learning and advancing the industry together,” Mak explained.

“Each country faces unique challenges in livestock production. In Australia, we deal with extreme weather conditions and labor shortages in agriculture. However, these issues can be addressed through knowledge and technology. We can learn from each other and apply these solutions in Thailand as well,” she added.

Methane and cattle

Methane, a primary greenhouse gas emitted in grazing systems, poses a significant challenge in the livestock industry, particularly with ruminant livestock such as cattle, sheep, and goats. Effectively reducing methane emissions while increasing production remains a crucial goal in this sector.

In managing emissions while enhancing productivity. Andrew Mason, from AgCoTech, emphasized their focus on developing high-quality cattle breeds and innovative beef cattle production technologies aimed at reducing methane emissions. A standout innovation is their ‘Medicated Block,’ an animal feed block made from molasses that cattle lick. This technology not only boosts cattle productivity and welfare but also slashes methane emissions by up to 40%.

“Our Medicated Block exemplifies our commitment,” Mason explained. “It enhances cattle productivity and welfare while significantly curbing methane emissions. We’ve seen success with this technology in Laos and Indonesia, where it has increased milk up to 30% production and cattle weight to 7%, leading to a 17% reduction in emissions.”

Furthermore, purchases of AgCoTech’s SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) carbon offsets contribute to offsetting carbon emissions, aligning with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments. He highlighted, “The income generated from SDG/carbon offsets allows us to provide Medicated Blocks for free to smallholder farmer families in developing nations.”

Looking ahead, AgCoTech aims to collaborate with Thai agencies, particularly universities and the Department of Livestock Development, to register and certify projects. They seek local farmers and businesses to adopt Medicated Blocks, ensuring effective performance monitoring and sustainable livestock management in Thailand.

Agri Superapp

Efficient livestock farming that boosts production without harming the environment is crucial. Managing farms and optimizing supply chains are equally vital. Thailand, a leader in ASEAN’s IT and internet infrastructure, is poised to benefit from agricultural digitalization

AgUnity, led by David Davies. Specializing in enhancing farm operations and supply chains, AgUnity leverages a smartphone-based digital platform ideal for rural settings, particularly in Thai villages.

“Our technology is tailored for millions of low-income farmers globally, promoting fair trade,” Davies affirmed. Having successfully operated in less developed nations, including Thailand, AgUnity sees promise in leveraging its solutions across remote communities.

“With over 570 million farms worldwide, existing technologies mostly cater to larger operations,” Davies noted. “Our platform addresses the unique needs of smallholder farmers and cooperatives.”

The platform, integrated within super apps, streamlines farm management, facilitating direct purchases of supplies like animal feed from manufacturers, bypassing intermediaries, and fostering market accessibility.

“Smallholder cooperatives are vital in developing economies,” Davies emphasized, highlighting AgUnity’s focus on eliminating middlemen barriers. Reflecting on their global impact, he cited successes in coffee bean trading in Indonesia and Ethiopia, illustrating platform’s versatility beyond livestock.

While Thailand boasts robust digital infrastructure, challenges remain, particularly in regulating influential traders. AgUnity aims to collaborate closely with cooperatives, enhancing agricultural efficiency across diverse sectors like coffee and chocolate production.

Beyond the Cattle

Reg Smyth, Founder and CEO of CirPro, describes his company as dedicated to circular profession—transforming beef into diverse products like dietary supplements, vitamins, medical surgery, and nourishing creams. These innovations aim to maximize the value of beef and dairy cattle. which traditionally have slower growth rates and fluctuating production costs linked to feed prices and emissions.

“The market for meat consumption grows slowly at 3%, posing a significant challenge to increasing product value,” Smyth noted.

CirPro operates across three main areas: livestock production, farm management for carbon reduction, and expanding product lines including bones, skins, and offals. Notably, CirPro has successfully brought medical-grade protein from Southern Australia’s livestock to market, significantly enhancing value by up to 80%.

Traditionally, a single cow utilizes 55% for human-grade output, 35% for non-human-grade, and wastes 10%. With CirPro’s innovations, utilization increases to 88% for human-grade output, 7% for non-human-grade, and 5% for medical-grade output.

An environmental breakthrough includes using Asparagopsis to create Methane Tamer, a vitamin supplement for cows that reduces methane emissions. Testing with 70 cows over 100 days in South Australia showed a reduction of approximately 105 metric tons of CO2 emissions—equivalent to the carbon absorbed by over 1,700 trees in a decade.

Looking ahead, CirPro plans to expand its Circular Utilization model beyond cattle to include sheep and other livestock. Smyth emphasized their goal as a fully integrated livestock utilization company, aiming to maximize agricultural value by utilizing animal waste, such as converting manure into fertilizer.

CirPro seeks partnerships with educational institutions, factories, and cooperatives to implement these processes in Thailand, tailored to the unique livestock cycle of the country.

