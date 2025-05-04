Thai Researchers Develop Coral That Thrives in Warmer Oceans

BANGKOK — Researchers at Chulalongkorn University have developed methods to help coral adapt to global warming through artificial fertilization and raising coral in high-temperature environments.

Led by Professor Dr. Suchana Chavanich from the Department of Marine Science at Chulalongkorn University, the team has created more resilient “heat-resistant coral” and is exploring coral reproductive cell freezing technology.

With over 90% of the world’s coral at risk of extinction within 30 years due to rising sea temperatures and human activities, researchers at the Marine Science Research Station on Sichang Island discovered that coral raised in higher temperatures (34°C) from birth develop better resilience to global warming.

“This finding led to the breeding and cultivation of heat-resistant coral,” said Prof. Dr. Suchana.

The process involves collecting reproductive cells during full moon nights, fertilizing them in tanks, and raising the larvae in nurseries for two years before returning them to the sea. These specially-raised coral have demonstrated greater resistance to bleaching events, with the first successful reproduction of these heat-resistant coral observed in 2023.

Though costly at US$100 per coral larva (compared to US$1 for fragment propagation), the investment produces genetically diverse coral better equipped to survive warming oceans. The team has also successfully frozen coral sperm and is experimenting with egg preservation, hoping to conserve diverse species for future restoration when marine conditions improve.

Prof. Dr. Suchana has collaborated with a Taiwanese research team led by Dr. Chiahsin Lin to experiment with freezing technology for coral reproductive cells collected from the sea to conserve coral for the future.

“All coral species are important to marine ecosystems. Therefore, good coral conservation means helping all coral species have opportunities to reproduce and grow well. Collecting coral reproductive cells today necessitates gathering as many diverse species as possible for future use when environmental conditions become suitable for coral to live again,” she explained.

Professor Suchana emphasizes that effective coral conservation requires collaborative efforts across multiple sectors, including pollution reduction, greenhouse gas mitigation, and sustained funding from both government and private sources. These will be key to protecting and restoring coral for future existence.

