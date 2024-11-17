The VIJIT CHAO PHRAYA 2024 Light Festival Begins in Bangkok

BANGKOK — Tourism and Sports Minister Surawong Thienthong launched “VIJIT CHAO PHRAYA 2024,” running from November 16 – December 15, 2024, from 6:00 – 10:00 p.m. The event aims to boost year-end tourism, expecting to attract at least 500,000 Thai and foreign visitors and generate economic circulation of no less than 1 billion baht ($28.7 million).

“VIJIT CHAO PHRAYA 2024,” now in its third consecutive year, is one of the activities under the “7 Wonders of Thailand” concept of Thailand Winter Festivals 2024. The festival includes seven categories: Loy Krathong Festival, Lighting & Illumination Festival, Music Festival, Sports, Food, Culture, and Countdown Festival, scheduled between November 2024 and January 2025.

“Through 360-degree collaboration between public and private sector partners, the government aims to add value and creatively build upon Thailand’s cultural capital by combining various forms of art and multimedia. This helps enhance the Chao Phraya River’s historical and cultural significance, presenting stories in exciting new ways and perspectives,” said the Minister.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatpaiboon, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), announced that key riverside locations participating in the event include:

Khruhabodi Temple

Rama VIII Bridge

Siriraj Bimuksthan Museum

Wat Rakhang Khositaram

Royal Thai Navy headquarters

Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn)

Wichai Prasit Fort

Wat Kalayanamitr

Sunanthalai Building (Rajini School)

Phra Phutta Yodfa Bridge

ICONSIAM

Phra Pokklao Bridge

Large trees near Yokyor Marina Restaurant

Abandoned building (Soi Long 1919)

Large trees in Khlong San area

Bank of Thailand

National Telecom Building

Santa Cruz Church

Tek Ka Chinese Association

Siam Commercial Bank (Talat Noi Branch)

Asiatique The Riverfront

Highlight performances along the Chao Phraya River include:

Rama VIII Bridge: “Brilliant Poetry” theme with laser shows, light & sound displays

6 shows daily at 7:00 PM, 7:30 PM, 8:00 PM, 8:30 PM, 9:00 PM, and 9:30 PM (5 minutes each)

Royal Thai Navy Headquarters: “Naval Ways, Fleet Lights” theme

6 shows daily at the same times as above (5 minutes each)

Wat Arun: “Dawn to Night” theme featuring drone light shows

Special show dates on Nov 16, 17 and Dec 15 (one 5-minute show at 7:50 PM)

Additional dates Nov 24 and Dec 1, 8 (two shows at 7:50 PM and 9:15 PM)

Wat Kalayanamitr: “Elegant Lights of Faith” theme with Thai cultural performances

Shows on select dates in November and December

Two shows daily at 7:20 PM and 8:20 PM (10 minutes each)

Sunanthalai Building: “Magical Light of Learning” theme

6 shows daily (5 minutes each at regular intervals)

Phra Phutta Yodfa Bridge: “Wonderful Light of Dreams” theme with fireworks

6 regular shows daily

Special fireworks shows on select dates at 8:45 PM

Abandoned Building (Soi Long 1919): “Mysterious Night of Light” theme

6 shows daily (5 minutes each at regular intervals)

ICONSIAM: “The Thai-conic Christmas Symphony” featuring musical Christmas tree lights

3 shows daily at 6:55 PM, 7:55 PM, and 8:55 PM (8 minutes each)

The public can view these riverside displays free of charge every day from November 16 to December 15, between 6:00 PM and 10:00 PM.

For more information, follow the Facebook Fanpage: Vijit Chao Phraya 2024