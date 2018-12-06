Here’s the Story Behind Those Silicone Noses Going Viral Right Now

BANGKOK — Netizens have been touching their nozzles in a mix of awed confusion after a post of silicone implants went viral – especially since every faux-nose costs under 100 baht.

It started with an online post consisting of nothing but bundles of silicone noses that appeared Thursday night and has since been liked and shared tens of thousands of times. What really caught attention was these olfactory augmentations are being sold not at nosebleed prices but for less than many Bangkok meals.

“I was looking for stuff to sell but found this. They sell them by the kilo – silicone noses and chins from America, Korea and China,” Ratchadaporn Sathipjan, who posted the images, wrote. “Each one is less than 100 baht. No wonder plastic surgeons are rich as hell!”

Ratchadaporn, who imports clothing and other items from China for resale, said she found the images and prices on a Chinese wholesale website. She won’t tell nosy netizens which one, however.

“I already did a nose job, so I decided to post it for fun since it was interesting to me,” Ratchadaporn said by phone.

A lot of discussion ensued, but mostly of the positive variety – no one was looking down their septums at these noses. Especially those who’ve gone under the rhinoplasty knife.

“Dammit, one of those is in my nose! 5555,” commented user Muekeyboard Pookaamodduaymueplao.

“I guess some fresh doc grad is gonna set up a clinic with a 4,900 baht or 7,900 baht promotion now,” wrote Pacharawalee Changkeb.