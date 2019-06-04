“Hello Test”: Prayuth Tests Twitter on Eve of PM Vote

BANGKOK — Junta leader Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha has chosen the eve of parliament meeting to select Thailand’s next prime minister as the ideal moment to test his Twitter account.

On his official Twitter Tuesday morning, Prayuth posted three tweets seemingly to check the account.

His first tweet at 8:48am read “hello test.” Two tweets, “hello1,” and “hello_test,” followed a few minutes later.

The junta leader’s Twitter had been inactive since April, with a video of him wishing citizens a happy Songkran being his most recent tweet. Netizens speculated that his abrupt return to Twitter is in anticipation of tomorrow’s PM vote.

“I guess he’s in it for the long-run,” commented user Thongchainoi Kiatkasatsuek.

The tweets were retweeted at least 187 times before they were quickly taken down.

However, Prayuth was not swift enough to evade the watchful eyes of netizens, who screenshot the tweets to ridicule.

“Test my ass! His Thai isn’t even fluent and now he’s putting on an act to speak English,” commented user Preecha Perayaphotidech.

The junta leader has been on social media since October in an attempt to connect to the public in the run up to the March election. According to his deputy sec-gen Puttipong Punnakan, Prayuth oversees his social media accounts personally.

Related stories:

Prayuth Now Officially on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram