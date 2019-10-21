Well, Well, Princess Ubolratana Turns Into ‘Maleficent’

BANGKOK — Halloween came early this year for Princess Ubolratana, who posted a photo of herself in a Maleficent costume Monday to the viral approval of many netizens.

“Good morning ka! It’s almost Halloween so I take this chance to dress up as a Maleficent,” read the caption of her private (but widely followed) Instagram post. “I got this new costume from @little_rabbit58 for the screening of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.”

“How do I look? Do I hold a candle to Angelina Jolie? #BusyButStillPretty,” the caption said.

Most of her followers nodded approvingly. “So beautiful. Long Live Slender!,” a netizen commented, using the Princess’s self-styled phrase she prefers to the usual “long live your highness” (song phra charoen).

An active social media personality, Princess Ubolratana, 68, has a history of going viral for endearingly eccentric posts such as the time she dropped some Avengers: Endgame spoilers on her Instagram, sang pop songs onstage and cheered for Germany during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

In February, she was nominated as a Prime Minister candidate by Thai Raksa Chart Party, but King Rama X said in a statement that she cannot run for office.

