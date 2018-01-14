Three Business Destroyed in Khaosan Road Fire: Police

BANGKOK — Police said Sunday that no one was injured in a blaze that consumed several structures yesterday in the Khaosan Road area, an international backpacker destination.

Tourists and merchants fled the fire which began about 4:20pm in Soi Rambutri and spread to engulf three shophouses on Saturday, according to Lt. Col. Boramet Matthana.

The fire started on the second floor of the Lotash Seed restaurant before spreading to neighboring businesses, Magic Thai Food and Cocktail BB Gun, Col. Pitak Suthikul said.

Pitak said cleaners noticed some smoking wires on the restaurant’s second floor, so they fetched a fire extinguisher. They did not know how to use it and by the time they found someone who could, the fire was already burning out of control.

Police said they believe the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit. Fire fighters took about half an hour to douse the flames.