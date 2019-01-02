Chiang Mai’s Jai Thep Music Fest Reveals Full Lineup

CHIANG MAI — A London hip-hop duo and Norwegian DJ will headline an art and music festival in the north, according to an announcement today.

The Jai Thep Festival will return for a fourth year next month and run three days with a focus on art and a full musical lineup announced Wednesday.

The highlights are Bangkok-based indie trio Yellow Fang, Norwegian folk-electronic DJ Crussen, who performed last month at the Wonderfruit Festival, and a rap and hip-hop duo from London called Too Many T’s.

Nearly 100 musical acts include up-and-coming rockers The Whitest Crow, who opened for Liam Gallagher last year, will also perform, as well as bluegrass-folk-reggae band Sanim Yok.

General tickets for three days are currently 2,200 baht and 900 baht for one day. They are available online. Ticket prices do not include a tent on the camping grounds.

The Jai Thep Festival will run Feb. 1-3 at the Lanna Rock Garden. It is located in Chiang Mai’s Hang Dong district, about 20 minutes from Chiang Mai city. Transportation will be available between the festival and several points in Chiang Mai, with more details announced at a later date.

Inspired by Glastonbury and Coachella, the Jai Thep Festival took place for the first time in 2016 as a one-day music and art festival. It expanded to a three-day event last year.