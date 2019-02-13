Ratchaprasong’s Newest Mall ‘The Market’ Opens on V-Day

BANGKOK — CentralWorld. Central Chidlom. Gaysorn Village. In case it lacked shopping opportunities, Ratchadamri Road is adding another mall tomorrow.

After several months of delay, The Market Bangkok has set its official opening for Thursday, which just happens to be Valentine’s Day.

Owned by The Platinum Group, the six-story, mixed-use project sits on 21 rai and cost 9 billion baht to build. It includes two Marriott-owned hotels – Fairfield and Moxy Hotel Bangkok Ratchaprasong. The Market Bangkok shopping mall features more than 1,200 shops selling food, drinks, clothing and more.

It sells itself as “Bangkok New Dream.”

The Market Bangkok is located on Ratchadamri Road next to Big C Ratchadamri. It can be reached via skywalk from BTS Chit Lom.