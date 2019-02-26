Thai Film Archive to Show Best of Female Filmmakers

BANGKOK — The national film archive will celebrate the works of Thai women filmmakers by screening their movies throughout March.

To celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8, the Thai Film Archive will show 13 films directed by Thai women as part of “Wonder Women: When Women Make Movies.”

Highlights include Kanittha Kwanyoo’s “Arpat,” which was temporarily banned from release due to scenes of a novice monk behaving inappropriately, and Anocha Suwichakornpong’s award-winning “By The Time It Gets Dark,” an indie film related to the 1976 massacre at Thammasat University.

Directed by by Pimpaka Towira, a road-trip movie set in the Deep South, “The Island Funeral,” will show on the silver screen again after its first outing in 2016.

“Rak Niran” (“Eternal Love”) by Poranee Suwannatat, circles around a love story that takes place in Hong Kong. The 1970 film stars Sombat Metanee and Petchara Chaowarat, the legendary actress just named a national artist.

More movies to show are “Rak Rissaya” (1979), a tale of forbidden love created by the doyen of Thai performing arts Patravadi Mejudhon, and a story about a woman who keeps losing husbands to deadly accidents in “Pumaree Si Thong,” a 1988 film directed by Nantana Weerachon.

As a bonus, 2017’s American superhero film “Wonder Woman,” directed by Patty Jenkins, will be shown on March 8, which is International Women’s Day.

Admission is free. Find the event’s complete schedule online.

Thai Film Archive’s Sri Salaya Theatre is located on Phutthamonthon Sai 5 Road, west of Bangkok in Nakhon Pathom province. It can be reached by bus No. 515 from the Victory Monument in front of Rajavithi Hospital.

