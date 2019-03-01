Ink Runs Wild: Tattoo Expo Returns to Bangkok

BANGKOK — Yakuza, blackwork or sak yant? Whatever your style is, you got it.

It’s going to be three days of ink, designs and needles and at a Bangkok shopping mall where tattoo masters and enthusiasts will converge for the third annual Thailand Tattoo Expo.

The three-day convention will feature tattoo artists from several countries from Taiwan, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka to Lithuania and the United States.

Winners of the tattoo contest will go home with up to 300,000 baht.

The event runs 10am until 9pm, March 15-17 in the BCC Hall on the fifth floor of CentralPlaza Lardprao. Ticket details will be announced at a later date.

Anyone going to obtain elaborate inkwork should get there when it opens.

The shopping mall can be reached from MRT Phahon Yothin.