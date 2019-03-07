See Triple Oscar Winner ‘Roma’ Free on Big Screen in Bangkok

BANGKOK — After taking three Oscars home late last month, including best foreign language film, “Roma” will screen for free at a Bangkok auditorium this weekend.

Directed by Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma” returns to give Bangkok cinephiles another chance to watch the black-and-white drama on the big screen rather than Netflix.

The film is based on Cuaron’s upbringing in the 1970s in Mexico and the woman who raised him. It became the first Mexican entry to win an Oscar for best foreign language film and also picked up awards for its cinematography and director.

The screenings, hosted by the Embassy of Mexico and Thai Film Archive, will take place twice – 2pm and 5pm – on Saturday at BACC Auditorium, on the fifth floor of Bangkok Art and Culture Centre.

The film will be shown in Spanish with English subtitles. Admission is free but attendees must reserve tickets online.

Donations at the venue will be welcome as part of the center’s self-funding campaign.