BANGKOK — From illustrated books to collectible postcards, there’s something for everyone at an annual art book fair this week.

The Bangkok Art Book Fair returned for its third year to Bangkok CityCity Gallery this Thursday, with publishers and small-scale crafts curated from both Thailand and internationally. 53 booths will sell an array of zines, art and designs.

Our picks? Nathan Larkin, an artist from Australia, merges photographs and personal reflections in his latest book, “Farang Vol. 1.” The volume explores peculiarities in the Land of Smiles through the lens of a curious Westerner.

Meanwhile local designer Pariwat Anantachina of Uni_form Design Studio – the mastermind behind BNK48’s album covers – experiments and collaborates through DIY prints. The studio’s “Uni_verse” collates a collage of graphics by different artists in response to a different theme each year. There are only 100 copies for sale, and each copy is adorned with unique cover art.

Alongside big names like Salmon Books and Art4d, there’ll be emerging artists present such as screen-printing group The Archivists, movie-themed prints from Spacebar Zines, and even student works from Chulalongkorn University.

International artists and publishers from 10 different countries will also make their Bangkok debut. They include Corners, the risograph printing expert from South Korea; Nang, a magazine on Asian cinema culture from Italy; and indie magazine Stack from the UK.

But don’t get these unfamiliar names wrong. Pariwat says the event is attended by more than just hipsters and aesthetes.

“Although my target is those into art, these books can be enjoyed by everyone. Some of my customers are nurses or engineers,” Pariwat said.

There will be book launches on Friday, panels about zine-making on Saturday, and a bookmaking workshop for kids on Sunday. Evenings will feature live music.

The Bangkok Art Book Fair was founded by three graphic designers, Pat Laddaphan, Piyakorn Chaiverapundechm and curator Supamas Phahulo, to support independent art publishing houses and to expand the fanzine community.

“Bangkok Art Book Fair” is being held at Bangkok CityCity Gallery on Soi Sathorn 1. The book fair is open from 1pm to 9pm from Sept. 5 to 8, except for the last day when the fair will run only until 7pm. The venue is reachable by a 10 minutes walk from MRT Lumphini exit No. 2. The admission fee is 100 baht for adults and 60 baht for students with valid ID.

