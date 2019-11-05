BANGKOK — Crack open a crab weighing two kilograms like an islander king this December when one of Sri Lankan’s most esteemed restaurants, Ministry of Crab, crosses the Andaman Sea to Thai shores.

Known for their mud crabs, tiger prawns, and other seafood delectables, Ministry of Crab is a Sri Lankan restaurant that’s been listed on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants from 2015 to 2019, and ranked 35th in the 2019 edition as the top restaurant in Sri Lanka.

“Ministry of Crab is a true haven for crustacean fans, celebrating the Sri Lankan crab in everything from the dishes to the crab-claw plants that serve as the restaurant’s only décor,” the ranking page reads.

Bangkok restaurant organizers say like the Colombo branch, Bangkok’s branch will also feature 2 kilogram mud crabs (“Crabzillas”) and 600 gram tiger prawns (“Prawnzillas”).

Ministry of Crab’s Bangkok branch will open on Dec. 1 from 6:30pm to 11:30pm. Then from Jan. 15, 2020 onwards, they will also be open for lunch at 11:30am to 2:30pm.

Ministry of Crab was founded in 2011 by Dharshaื Munidasa and cricketers Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara, with branches in Colombo, Shanghai, Manila, Mumbai, the Maldives, and most recently, Bangkok.