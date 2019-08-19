Shop Taiwanese Green Goods at Indie Craft Market in Bangkok

BANGKOK — For 11 days, 11 Taiwanese indie designers will sell sustainable, hand-crafted goods in a pop-up market.

The Pinkoi Eco Pop Up market will feature small-scale crafters from Taiwan hawking eco goods from bubble-tea drink holders to heat-retaining lunch bags.

Event organizer, Chang Chinfang, said that Taiwan’s design community saw an influx of “green” goods after the government set a goal of phasing out single-use plastics by 2030.

Pinkoi, Asia’s answer to Etsy, launched in 2011 and provides online access to small designers across East and Southeast Asia. Pinkoi held their first fair in Bangkok in November at Lhong 1919. The markets aim to spread local culture across borders, as shown by a Malaysian vendor that sold iron-on patches at the Lhong 1919 fair.

The market will run from Aug. 29 to Sept. 8, open from 9:30am to 6:30pm at Phak Cafe & Crafts shop, reachable from BTS Thong Lo.

