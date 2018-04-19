Shark Attack! Hua Hin Beach Closed to Swimmers

HUA HIN — A usually quiet Hua Hin beach was closed to the public Thursday for several weeks after a man was bitten by a shark.

Authorities on Thursday imposed the closure on Sai Noi Beach and banned swimming in the area for at least 20 days after a shark snacked on a foreign tourist’s ankle Sunday.

Buoys to keep sharks away from the shallows will be installed around the swimming area to prevent the human-shark encounters, according to Pallop Singhaseni, governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

Norwegian national Werner Danielsen, 54, on Sunday was bitten in the left ankle by a small bull shark. The incident was recorded and posted on Facebook. He received 19 stitches.