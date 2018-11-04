Leicester Wins First Match Post-Accident, Dedicates Score to Vichai

CARDIFF, Wales — Leicester City winger Demarai Gray celebrated the first point scored Saturday by removing his jersey to dedicate it “For Khun VIchai.”

The gesture mourning and honoring team owner and Thai billionaire Vichai Srivadhanaprabha, who was killed in a helicopter crash one week earlier, saw Gray given a yellow card by a referee in the match against Cardiff City,which the Foxes won 1-0 in the Premier League Match. It was the first match for the team since it lost its owner in the accident.

A large Thai National flag which a message R.I.P. Vichai and the team’s emblem was also unveiled at the stadium during the match.