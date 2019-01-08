Collector Offers 10,000 Baht For Faceless Rama X Coins

BANGKOK — An antique collector said Tuesday he’s willing to pay up to 10,000 baht for each misprinted 1-baht coin minted under the current monarch.

In a video posted online, Boonyarit Sriviset offered a bounty for coins that – due to a minting error – have one side left blank. Some lack either the face of King Vajiralongkorn on one side or the royal insignia on the other.

Each coin may fetch about 8,000 – 10,000 baht. In a phone interview, Boonyarit said the price depends on condition.

“I have to see it myself. I can’t describe to you what their condition should look like,” the collector said.

Misprinted and limited edition coins are highly sought after by collectors, and their appeals have sparked national sensations. In 2014, a shop went viral after it offered to buy rare, 10 baht coins for 100,000 baht each.

And those thinking they could cheat Boonyarit by filing off one side of the coin, take note: The collector said there are ways to detect fakery. For instance, genuine faceless coins would weigh exactly at 3.0 grams and 3.1 grams, while altered coins would weigh less.

Boonyarit said those interested in selling should send photos of the coins via Line to @Bank0840721303.

