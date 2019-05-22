Bangkok Hosts 7 Days of Free Concerts, Cultural Shows

BANGKOK — A series of free concerts and traditional performances to honor His Majesty the King’s coronation will begin tonight in Bangkok’s historic quarters.

Lasting through May 28, a cultural festival at Sanam Luang will feature musical plays, orchestra concerts, traditional Thai dances, puppet theatres, and shadow plays hailing from the south – and more.

A light and sound show about the Chao Phraya River will run every night from 9.30pm to 11pm. A market selling Thai cuisines and desserts will also occupy the festival grounds, with Thai cooking tutorials to be held.

The week-long performances are part of a government initiative to celebrate King Vajiralongkorn’s formal coronation on May 4. Other provinces across Thailand will host their own cultural festivals over the next seven days to mark the occasion.

To enter Sanam Luang, members of the public and tourists must pass through security checkpoints either in front of the Supreme Court or at Thammasat University. The historic field is open from 4pm onward.