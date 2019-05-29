Ceremonies, Free Services to Honor Queen’s Birthday

BANGKOK — The government on Wednesday announced a series of activities and celebrations to mark Queen Suthida’s upcoming birthday.

A mass merit-making ritual will be held at Sanam Luang on June 3. Then in the evening at 7pm, the field will host a candlelit rally to honor Queen Suthida, who married His Majesty the King earlier this month. Junta chairman Prayuth Chan-ocha will preside over the ceremony.

Another initiative will see volunteers cleaning canals, improving water treatment systems, planting trees and training members of the public in performing CPR.

Free services, including massages, haircuts, electronics repairs and dental checkups, will be available at Sanam Luang during the long weekend of June 1-3.

The authorities have requested that state agencies and the public decorate buildings in purple, Queen Suthida’s birthday color.

The government has yet to release an official biography of the Queen.