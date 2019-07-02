BANGKOK — Dress in yukata and celebrate Japan’s Star Festival without even leaving Thailand by heading to a centuries-old Japanese settlement in the old capital this weekend.

The Japanese Village in Ayutthaya province will be transformed into a traditional Japanese fair this Saturday and Sunday to observe Tanabata, which marks the reunion between a mythical cowherd boy and weaver girl in the sky according to Japanese folklore.

Activities will include an origami workshop, yukata rentals, a food market, and a chance to write wishes on prayer papers before hanging them on bamboo trees – just as the Japanese do for Tanabata.

Organizers say there will also be Japanese cultural shows featuring kendo swordplay, koto harp performances, yasakoi dances, and taiko drum music.

The Japanese Village, where the fair will be held, is a historical site where Japanese settlers lived during the 16th century, when Ayutthaya was still the capital city of the Thai kingdom.

“Tanabata Star Festival 2019” runs from 10am to 6pm on July 6-7 at the Japanese Village in Ayutthaya, which is about an hour and a half drive from Bangkok. The entry fee is 50 baht.