Tropical Storm ‘Podul’ to Shower Thailand

BANGKOK — A tropical storm gaining strength over the South China Sea is expected to shower Thailand over the weekend, the Thai Meteorological Department announced Wednesday.

Tropical storm Podul will shower the north and Isaan. Meanwhile southwestern monsoon winds from the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will shower everything but those regions. So expect nationwide showers, from whichever storm.

Until Monday, Bangkok, the north, Isaan, and southern provinces along the Andaman Sea will see an 80 percent chance of rain. Eastern provinces should see a 70 percent chance, and the central and southern provinces along the Gulf of Thailand will see a 60 percent chance.

On Tuesday, Podul swept across Luzon in the Philippines and regained strength in the South China Sea. It’s projected to hit Hainan on Thursday before making its way to Vietnam and Laos.

On the weekend, its weakened form is expected to skirt Isaan and northern Thailand, bringing rain.

People living along the Andaman coast should take care, as waves could reach up to 3 meters high during the week.

Previously drought-stricken areas in the north, northeast, and central provinces could experience flash floods.

At the beginning of August, tropical storm Wipha skirted north and northeastern Thailand in the middle of a long drought that has dried up lakes, farmlands, and even parts of the Mekhong over the past few months.

The Nakhon Ratchasima Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reports that around 650,000 people have been affected by the drought, which has dried up 2,844,292 rai (455,086.72 hectares) of farmland. Local waterworks departments have had to deliver emergency water supplies to drought-stricken villages.

