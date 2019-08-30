BANGKOK — A royal consort of His Majesty the King was named Friday the deputy adviser of a charity organization that aims to improve the well-being of prison inmates.

Chao Khun Phra Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi will lead the program alongside King Vajiralongkorn, who was appointed the charity’s chief adviser in a government announcement today.

The project can be roughly translated as “Sharing Happiness And Doing Good With Heart With the Department of Corrections.” According to the announcement, the organization will ensure that prison hospitals have sufficient medical equipment.

Prison staff will also be taught how to give first aid to inmates, the announcement said.

The monarch’s eldest daughter, Princess Bajrakitiyabha, will serve on the organization’s board of advisors as well.

It appears to be 34-year-old Sineenat’s first palace outreach role; an official biography listed her previous careers with the palace as mostly military roles.

She was named a Royal Consort of His Majesty the King in July, the first such appointment in nearly a century.