BANGKOK — Seats allocated for Thai worshipers in an upcoming mass to be presided over by Pope Francis at a Bangkok stadium next month are now fully booked, but there is still a chance for foreigners to secure them.

Just a few days after the announcement of papal itinerary last week, the Catholic Social Communications of Thailand said on Tuesday that a Thai-only quota of 25,000 tickets for the open-air mass is already used up. A further quota of unspecified seats for foreigners is still available, according to the organizers.

Foreigners wishing to have a glimpse at the Pope at the National Stadium on Nov. 21 are advised to send an email to this address. Tickets for the mass – and other events related to the Pope’s visits – are free.

Tickets for other papal masses at the Assumption Cathedral, and St. Louis Church also already ran out.

“Registration was opened at churches around the country as we gave priority to the faithfuls,” organization representative Valith Saengthong said by phone.

However, those who missed the chance can still register online for a smaller mass to be held at St. Peter’s Church in Sam Phran, Nakhon Pathom on Nov. 22.

Another mass at St. Louis Hospital on South Sathon Road, which will be held on Nov. 21, will open for walk-in registration at the hospital on Oct. 15 from 8.30 am onwards.

Tickets will be limited to 3,500. In order to obtain the tickets, bring along ID cards for Thais, or passport for foreigners, plus their photocopies.

Entering any of these masses without tickets will not be possible due to security reasons, organizers said.

In his visit to Thailand between Nov. 20 and 23, Pope Francis will meet King Vajiralongkorn, PM Prayuth Chan-ocha, the Buddhist Patriarch, and other key officials. He will also meet with Catholic priests, bishops, and representatives from other Christian denominations.

He will also likely reunite with his second cousin, Sister Ana Rosa Sivori, a 77-year-old nun who has been working in the country since 1966.

News of the official papal visit will be distributed through the official “Pope Visit Thailand” website as well as the official Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and Line.

