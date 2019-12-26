Thailand to Ring in New Year with Slight Coolness

BANGKOK — Cuddle up to your loved ones and count down into 2020 as a slight breeze cools your outdoor fair sweat – Thailand is expecting slightly cooler weather as the new year approaches.

Although it’s not the 17C chill Bangkokians felt earlier in December that had everybody scrambling for jackets and tweeting #ColdWeather, Thais should be prepared for slight dips in temperature in the last days of 2019, according to the state weather department.

In Bangkok, the central provinces, and eastern provinces, lows are expected to drop to 23C to 26C, and Saturday through New Year’s Day should see a dip of 1C to 3C to 21C to 25C, with highs at 31C to 34C.

Throughout this time, the northern and Isaan provinces will see a 2C to 4C drop to lows of 10C to18C, to lows of 12C to 14C, with single digits expected on mountaintops.

Southern provinces expect to see lows of 23C to highs of 33C.

