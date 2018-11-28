Bangkok Roads to Close Sunday For Cycling Event Rehearsal

BANGKOK — Several major roads in Bangkok will be closed to traffic Sunday for rehearsal of an epic cycling event to be led by His Majesty the King next month, officials said.

The 39-kilometer route for the Un Ai Rak Bicycle Ride event will be blocked from noon to 7pm for the nearly 90,000 cyclists who registered to practice. The military has also advised commuters to avoid 24 roads that will be affected.

Cyclists will start at the Royal Plaza and head toward the Democracy Monument, Sanam Luang, Phra Pok Klao Bridge and Wongwian Yai. From there, they will continue to the southern edge of Bangkok in Phra Pradaeng to Lat Pho Park before making the return trip to the Royal Plaza via the Memorial Bridge.

The affected roads will be Sam Sen, Rama V, Nakhon Ratchasima, Ratchawithi, Sri Ayutthaya, Phra Sumen, Lan Luang, Bamrung Muang, Charoen Krung, Yaowarat, Rama III, Charansanitwong, Arun Amarin, Itsaraphap, Ratchaphruek, Phetkasem, Charoen Nakhon, Thonburi, Thoet Thai, Chom Thong, Ekkachai, Rat Burana, Pracha Uthit and Phuttha Bucha.

The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority said free buses and shuttle services will be available from 7am to 9pm for those attending the actual event on Dec. 9.

Commuters with bikes can also get on the BTS and MRT for free that day. Tolls will be waived for those carrying a bike in their cars, the Transport Ministry said.

A total of 638,601 people nationwide have signed up for the main or local events in their communities, according to the Interior Ministry. Registration has closed.

