Verdict in Black Panther Trial Set For March

KANCHANABURI — The verdict in the black panther poaching case will be delivered in March after the trial concluded today with the last defendant taking the stand.

Prosecutors said both sides will file their final statements to the Thong Pha Phum Provincial Court in Kanchanaburi province by Jan. 25. The court on Wednesday scheduled the date for its ruling at 9am on March 19.

Premchai Karnasuta, president of Italian-Thai Development and the primary defendant at the center of the case, did not appear in court today.

