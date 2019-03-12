Jordanian Drowns Toddler in Pattaya to Punish Wife: Police

PATTAYA — A Jordanian man stands accused of murdering his own toddler by strapping him in a stroller and dumping him into the gulf off Pattaya, police said Tuesday.

Wael Zureikat, 52, was arrested at Suvarnabhumi International Airport while attempting to leave the country hours after his 18-month-old son was found dead Monday evening, according to immigration chief Lt. Gen. Surachate Hakparn.

The boy’s body was found still strapped to the the pram, floating in the water near Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya. Police said he had been dead at least two days.

Col. Apichai Krobphet, Pattaya police chief, said Zureikat confessed to killing his son late Friday night by pushing the pram off the pier.

Surachate said Zureikat wanted to take revenge against his 24-year-old wife, who he accused of abandoning him to take care of the child alone. He has been charged with murder.

Lt. Col. Piyapong Ensarn of Pattaya tourist police said the wife, who hasn’t been identified, was also been brought in for questioning. He added that Zureikat is a frequent visitor to Pattaya.