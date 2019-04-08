CHONBURI — A man was arrested Sunday night and accused of raping and murdering a German tourist on an island in Chonburi province.

Local police said Ronnakorn Romreun, 24, was arrested and charged with multiple counts hours after the body of the woman, later identified as a 27-year-old German tourist, was found buried under a pile of rocks and leaves on Koh Sichang yesterday evening. Police found traces of rape and several potentially fatal injuries from a blunt object to her head and face.

According to police, Ronnakorn confessed to the crime after several hours of interrogation. He told police that he tried to talk to the woman while she was touring the island on a motorcycle yesterday afternoon, but she refused to speak with him.

Police said Ronnakorn then followed her to the crime scene and raped her. He said he killed her and hid the body because he feared she would report the rape to police.