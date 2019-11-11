2 Men Accused of Killing Girl, 14, After a Brawl With Her Father

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT — Two men were arrested on Monday for a drive-by shooting that left a teenage girl dead and a 4-year-old boy injured.

Anusak Daengdet, 27, and Watchara Wannamas, 26, are accused of firing shots at a house in Nakhon Si Thammarat city which killed Sasiprapha Yisoonsaem, 14, and wounded her 4-year-old relative while watching television inside the house on Friday.

The police said the suspects confessed to the shooting. One of the men, Anusak, reportedly said he only meant to threaten the girl’s father and did not intend to take anyone’s life.

“I didn’t think that it would become this bad. I regret the girl’s death. If it were possible, I would trade my life for hers,” Anusak said during the presser Monday.

The girl’s father Wichai Yisoonsaem said he got into a brawl with the two men at a shop on Friday when Anusak grabbed his cup of sweetened drink and poured it out to a dog for no apparent reason.

The police said Anusak then persuaded his friends to carry out the attack later that night. The gunmen opened fire at the house, but Wichai was not at home.

Three other suspects – Watana Anantakhal, 28, Khunphol Ngernliam, 25, and Wisanu Nakkhong, 27 – were still on the run, according to the police.