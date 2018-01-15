Swede’s Fall From Bangkok Balcony Was Suicide: Police

BANGKOK — Police on Monday ruled the death of a Swedish national who fell from the balcony of a Bangkok hotel a suicide.

Hakan Lennart Karlberg, 48, had been in Thailand about two weeks when he fell seven stories to his death Sunday morning at the Seasons Siam Hotel in the capital’s Ratchathewi district.

“There were no signs of a struggle or a fight or anything that could point to murder, so it was probably a suicide,” Capt. Sahatchai Matthana of Din Daeng police said Monday.

Sahatchai said Karlberg – a tourist who entered Thailand alone on Jan. 3 – did not leave a suicide note.

Sahatchai said the Swedish Embassy and Karlberg’s family have been alerted to his death.