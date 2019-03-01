Monks Injured in Bangkok Temple Fire

BANGKOK — A fire broke out late last night in a temple in the capital’s southwest, leaving several of its monks injured.

Firefighters managed to douse the flames at Wat Bang Khun Thian Nok in Soi Chom Thong 19 after the fire broke out just before midnight in the temple’s two-story monk’s quarters.

Although the blaze was extinguished within 20 minutes, much of the concrete and wood structure was destroyed. An 80-year-old monk was injured while others sustained burns.

As is often the case, faulty wiring is believed to be the cause.