Politico’s Daughter Arrested Packing Grenades For Songkran

AMNAT CHAROEN — A former politician’s daughter was arrested Monday for carrying two hand grenades in her bag to play Songkran.

Nichapa Chantawara, daughter of a former Democrat Party MP, was arrested in Amnat Charoen province along with her boyfriend Pitchatorn Prasansi for possessing two M67 grenades. They were riding a motorbike home after playing Songkran in the Khemmarat district when they were stopped at a checkpoint.

Nichapa denied being aware of the grenades while her boyfriend Pitchatorn told police he bought them from a “Loatian friend” two days ago. He meant “protect himself” from unspecified “enemies” during the Songkran holidays, according to Col. Pratya Kongsakul, chief of Khemmarat Police.

Nichapa and Pitchatorn were charged with possessing explosives without a permit.

The maximum penalty for the crime is five years imprisonment and a 10,000-baht fine.