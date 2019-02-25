Temple Goers Asked to Lower Noise Level Vandalize School

BANGKOK — After being asked to reduce the noise level of their Sunday temple ceremony, nearly 30 people raided a school while admission exams were taking place, vandalizing property and injuring teachers and students.

At about 3pm, Bang Khun Thian district police were alerted to a disruption at Matthayom Wat Sing School, where high school students were taking the General Aptitude Test (GAT) and Professional and Academic Aptitude Test (PAT.)

The incident injured at least 15 people, Col. Luesak Damnoensawat, chief of Bang Khun Thian police said. Among the hurt were students, teachers and school security guards.

According to Boonyapong Pothiwatthanat, the school’s director, a group of nearly 30 people entered classrooms to disrupt the tests, damage property and attack students and teachers.

The incident was sparked when the school – which was hosting national examinations – asked people participating in an ordination ceremony at the neighboring Wat Sing to reduce the noise level.

About 20 men turned themselves in to authorities Sunday night, Luesak said. They were charged with invasion, property damage and assault.

Police are looking for the remaining attackers.

Kosolwat Anthujanyong, deputy spokesman for the Office of the Attorney General, said Monday that he would recommend that the court “harshly punish” offenders.

“Raise your children to be better than this, so you don’t have to suffer because of their crimes of drunkenness and brawling, never making their families happy. Good children were taking the test to try to improve their lives. This group of kids is making their families happy,” Kosolwat said.

Additional reporting: Asaree Thaitrakulpanich