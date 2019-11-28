4 New BTS Stations to Reach Kasetsart University by New Year

BANGKOK — Four new stations along the BTS northern extension will open as a “new year’s gift” for Bangkokians next month, Bangkok Governor said Thursday.

Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said four more stations along the BTS Green Line (Sukhumvit Line) from the current terminus at BTS Ha Yaek Lat Phrao will open to the public for free test rides beginning Dec. 4.

“I have postponed fare collection for the new stations as a new year’s gift for citizens,” Aswin said. “The test rides will not only save cost on transportation for citizens, but also reduce traffic congestion around the area.”

The new stations are Phahon Yothin 24, Ratchayothin, Sena Nikhom, and Kasetsart University.

Once completed, the northern extension will ultimately run about 19 kilometers from the current terminus at BTS Ha Yaek Lat Phrao and stop at 15 stations.

Aswin said the rest of the line is expected to be operational within the next year. The exact date is yet to be announced.

The test runs will be in service until Jan. 2, 2020, after which fares will be collected.

Meanwhile, the governor announced that the Gold Line monorail linking BTS Krung Thonburi to Khlong San is currently 40 percent completed. It is expected to become operational around Oct. 2020.

Earlier this month, the metro operator also announced that four more stations along the MRT Blue Line extension from the northern terminus at Tao Poon will open to the public for free test rides beginning early December.

The new stations for the MRT Blue Line extension include Bang Pho, Bang O, Bang Phlat, and Sirindhorn.

