YouTuber Who Criticized Princess-Made Pageant Gown Faces Legal Action

BANGKOK — An aspiring politician filed criminal complaints Tuesday against a net idol for allegedly mocking a Miss Universe pageant dress that was designed by a daughter of His Majesty the King.

The complaint, filed by a millionaire hoping to run in the upcoming election, accused internet TV show host Wanchaleom Jamneanphol of libel and cybercrimes for a now-deleted Facebook post in which she said the dress was ugly. She later apologized.

“I cannot accept that a well-known individual in the online world expressed negative opinions that affect the country’s reputation!” Kitjanut Chaiyosburana, a member of the Mahachon Party, told reporters. “I don’t think it’s the right thing to do. It’s irresponsible behavior.”

He urged police at the Technology Crime Suppression Division to charge Wanchaleom with libel and violating the Computer Crime Act.

The police officer who accepted Kitjanut’s complaints said he would discuss the case with his superiors.

Kitjanut did not specify the alleged crime. But Wanchaleom was fiercely condemned Monday on social media for asking why those ridiculing a poorly received red dress worn by Miss Thailand were silent about another of her gowns designed by Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana.

Negative remarks about members of the Royal Family are taboo in Thailand, where multiple people have been jailed for alleged insults. Due to the possibility of legal action, Khaosod English is withholding full remarks from Wanchaleom’s post.

After her post went viral, Wanchaleom wrote an apology addressed to the princess and said she had no intention to insult the monarchy.

“Your Royal Highness Sirivannavari Nariratana, I, Wanchaleom Jamneanphol, did not have any intention to insult or disrespect the high institution,” Wanchaleom wrote. “I merely did not know the full consequences of my actions via my posts and comments, which caused damage to Your Royal Highness and the monarchy.”

She continued, “I deeply regret and feel guilty for my actions.”

Kitjanut told reporters he would file another complaint to the deputy director of the police cybercrimes taskforce, Lt. Gen. Surachate Hakparn, to weigh legal action against Wanchaloem.