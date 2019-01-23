Royal Decree Paves Way For 2019 Election

Update: Election date is set for March 24.

BANGKOK — The final hurdle to holding an election this year was cleared Wednesday morning by a royal decree that brings Thailand closer to the elusive poll.

Signed by King Vajiralongkorn, the brief royal decree empowered the government and related agencies to hold voting for the House Representatives. The Election Commission has five days to set a date for election day after the decree is enacted.

For the past year, the junta had pledged an election would be held Feb. 24, but officials have walked back that vow since early January, when His Majesty the King announced that his coronation would take place May 4.

Election Vow Highlights:

Election Will Take Place in October 2015 at Earliest

Post-Coup Election May Be Delayed To 2016

‘There Will Definitely be an Election’ in 2017, Prayuth Promises

Junta Promises Election in 2017, For Real This Time

No Elections For Thailand in 2017, NLA Says

No Really, There Will Be Elections in 2017, Prawit Says

Asserting ‘Thailand First,’ Prayuth Says Elections Up to Him

Election in 2019 For Sure Unless Not, Prayuth Says

Election officials said earlier this month they could not finalize the date without a royal decree, which had failed to materialize as expected.

Media reports in recent days cited government sources that a new date would be set for March 24. Minutes after the royal decree was enacted, the Election Commission called an urgent meeting at its headquarters, raising speculation that an election date would be announced as early as today.

Election laws require the poll take place before May 9.