Lampang Police Chief Suspended After ‘Three-Finger Salute’ Incident

LAMPANG — The top police official of northern Lampang province was suspended Thursday, weeks after an activist flashed an anti-junta hand gesture during a deputy prime minister’s visit there.

In a police order published today, Maj. Gen. Triniyom Duangsee, who previously served as commander of the provincial police, was placed on inactive duty. The police officer who signed the order would not say why when reached for comment.

“This is a matter that I cannot speak of in an interview,” Maj. Gen. Chamnong Rattanakul, deputy commander of the 5th Region Police, said by phone.

Triniyom’s transfer came two weeks after a Thammasat University student was seen raising the anti-junta “three-finger salute” close to where Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam was speaking to reporters. An image of the incident later went viral online.

Five police officers in Khon Kaen province also lost their jobs after a group of students raised the salute in front of junta chairman Prayuth Chan-ocha in November 2014.