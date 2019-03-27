US Calls for Immediate Release of Thai Election Results

BANGKOK — The United States government released a statement Tuesday congratulating Thailand on the “long-awaited” election but urged for an “expeditious announcement” of the results.

While US State Department spokesman Robert Palladino said Washington was looking forward to working with the kingdom’s new government, he joined the EU and the United Kingdom’s calls for alleged election irregularities to be investigated and voting results be announced as soon as possible.

“We stand with the Thai people in calling for the expeditious announcement of voting results and a fair and transparent investigation of any reported irregularities,” Palladino said in the statement.

He also commended Thais’ active participation in discussing the election, as well as wide media coverage which shows “positive signs for a return to a democratic government that reflects the will of the people.”

The Election Commission has announced that the full official results will be released on May 9, citing the necessity to review all complaints against party candidates. Such complaints could lead to further disqualifications.

International observers Asian Network for Free Elections released a report yesterday saying the handling of ballots from Sunday’s election was “deeply flawed,” leading to preliminary results being “wildly inaccurate.”

The commission has blamed hackers and the media’s interpretation of the raw data for the inconsistent reports of Sunday’s results.