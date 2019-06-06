Phalang Pracharath Stakes Claim on Key Cabinet Posts

BANGKOK — A leading pro-military party said Thursday it will reserve key ministerial posts for its members, reversing earlier talks of distributing them to their allies.

A day after Phalang Pracharath won its place as the core party in the next government, two party officials said the lucrative seats leading the Commerce, Labor and Agricultural ministries must be retained for their party – not any of its coalition members.

“Phalang Pracharath Party should have the most important ministries that oversee basic infrastructure and develop transportation system … and solve problems related to farmers’ crops,” Phalang Pracharath MP Sira Jenraka said at the party meeting today.

Sira said the party needs to maintain control over those ministries to continue the policies already laid down by junta chairman Prayuth Chan-ocha.

“If Phalang Pracharath Party does not manage the ministries that can genuinely connect with the people and work for them, there will be long-term problems,” he said

Another Phalang Pracharath MP, Anucha Noiwong, also urged Gen. Prayuth to pick a trusted person for the influential position of agriculture minister.

“In order to alleviate the public’s sufferings, we need to have someone from our own party to take the post of Agriculture Minister,” Anucha told the meeting. “As head of the government, the Prime Minister has the power to decide who is appropriate for the job.”

Their claims over the three ministries – known in media lingo as “Premium Ministries” due to their massive budgets and all-important roles in the administration – rattled some observers because media reports said those posts were previously promised to partner parties like Democrat and Bhumjaithai.

A report on Bright TV quoted a source as saying that Democrats and Bhumjaithai were supposed to divide the three ministerial posts and titles of deputy prime ministers among themselves, but that deal was now taken off the table by Phalang Pracharath.

When questioned about the alleged betrayal, Democrat leader Jurin Laksanawisit said it was too early to comment.

“I don’t want to say anything now, because I think everything will go the way we negotiated,” Jurin told reporters.