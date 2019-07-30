Parina Slams Future Forward MP’s Separation With Series of Commandments

BANGKOK — A pro-government MP on Monday posted ten satirical commandments shaming a Future Forward MP’s alleged abuse of his ex-wife, after he gave a rousing parliamentary speech condemning the government’s agricultural policies.

A few days after Parliament heated up during debate over the new government’s core policies, Phalang Pracharath MP Parina Kraikup took to Facebook to pen yet another social media outburst, this time aimed at Future Forward MP Pita Limjaroenrat’s alleged abuse of his ex-wife.

“New-generation politicians have to hit their wives, forbid them from befriending gay men and tomboys, and place them under a curfew after six,” reads Parina’s post.

Although her post did not mention Pita’s name, the commandments echo accounts of Pita’s behaviour given by his ex-wife, actress Chutima “Tye” Teepanart.

“We broke up because of accumulating conflict,” Chutima said when asked about her broken romance during the Club Friday Show on GMM25. “He grew jealous when I played a role which involved holding hands. After that, more rules emerged, including one that banned me from coming home later than 6pm. Not even business appointments were exempt.”

Parina continued her post with the rules, “Charming a sexy movie star is prohibited” and “One must apologize for such an offense by prostrating,” referring to Chutima’s claim that she once had to kneel before her ex-husband after flattering the actor Robert Downey Jr.

Chutima, who starred in “Seasons Change,” and “Dear Galileo,” married Pita in 2012, but their marriage fell apart seven years later when Pita filed for a divorce in March. Their legal status and child support obligations remain in dispute.

Parina’s post also criticized a parliamentary speech made by Pita on Friday criticising the government’s agricultural policies, in which the Future Forward MP outlined “five buttons” which deserve the government’s attention: land ownership, farmers’ debts, cannabis, agro-tourism, and water resources.

“Copy government policies and rebrand them as five buttons (the third button is okay, but the rest are just bullshit),” read Parina’s sixth commandment. “This is the guy who would have become our agricultural minister if Future Forward won the election.”

But despite Parina’s dissatisfaction, Pita’s speech won praise from even Interior Minister Gen. Anupong Paochinda, who said, “Honestly, I’m impressed with your speech. I can’t even answer some of the fact you presented.”

Ever since becoming an MP in late May, Parina has been using her Facebook to post criticisms and insults against the Future Forward Party.

On Friday, she even took to Facebook to criticise Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha for calling Future Forward MP Pannika Wanich “beautiful.”

“All the pretty MPs are in Phalang Pracharath, especially me, Parina Kraikup,” she insisted.

Pita has yet to comment on Parina’s comments nor his ex-wife’s recent allegations. In March, he claimed that the court granted him guardianship over the couple’s three-year-old daughter.

“We haven’t officially divorced, but everything has ended,” Pita said.

Pita Limjaroenrat’s speech on Friday (in Thai).

“Dear Galileo” trailer starring Chutima “Tye” Teepanart.

