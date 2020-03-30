BANGKOK — Residents of Bangkok joined hands, remotely, on Sunday night and applauded from their balconies and front porches to honor medical workers fighting the coronavirus infection.
They were joined by prominent celebrities, politicians, and even a sister of His Majesty the King in a campaign promoted online by several government agencies. The campaign called for a simultaneous applause citywide for five minutes from 8pm.
Over half a dozen medical professionals have been infected with coronavirus as of publication time Monday. According to the latest information, 1,524 people have been infected by the virus, and seven have died.
The campaign drew support from even opposition politicians like Wattana Muangsook and Sudarat Keyuraphan who posted videos of themselves clapping hands from their homes on social media.
Princess Ubolratana also posted a video on her Instagram account showing her with several royal bodyguards applauding the medical workers.
