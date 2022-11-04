Grab released a statement responding riders protested against system changes – blocked Petchaburi Road, measures will be reviewed and new solutions will be considered.

At the evening of Nov 3, 2022, Grab Thailand had released a statement in response to partner riders who provide food delivery services in Bangkok area gathered at the head office to express their demands and suggestions on working system and revenue.

Regarding to some partner riders in Bangkok area gathered at the office to express their demands and suggestions on working system and revenue. The firm acknowledged the problem and suggestions in various issues. The firm would like to explain the initial fact as follows :

The firm seriously aware on all opinion of customers and partner riders which will be implemented for better service and management.

Previously, the firm welcomed for opinions and suggestions provided by partner riders beneficial to society at large and in creative manner either from Grab Driver Application, Call Center, Grab Partner Club and other online platforms.

The firm is preparing to arrange small group meeting with representatives of partner riders to promote good understanding as well as to discuss with them for finding suitable solutions tackling with all issues beneficial all stakeholders – partner riders, partner vendors and clientele. It will take 14 days to work on documents and information before informing partner riders.

the firm acknowledges that this is sensitive issue that partner riders give important a lot. The firm has worked and imposed policies relating to partner rider revenue carefully to avoid negative impact and keep balance for both demand and supply side, consider profoundly involved factors namely number of partner riders in the area, number of orders from clients and service provision capacity of partner riders.

Previously, number of partner riders and number of clients ordering food delivery services fluctuated in response to market situation change and consumer behaviour also changed due to Covid-19.

The firm will try the best to solve all issues concerned and running business promoting Thais to get advantage from technology and platforms upgrading their quality of life especially hundreds of partner riders who are application users to generate extra income.

Source : https://www.khaosod.co.th/breaking-news/news_7347353