Return of the JJ: Weekend Market Set for Reopening

BANGKOK — Chatuchak Weekend Market will reopen on Saturday, a month and a half after it was shuttered due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, which runs the sprawling weekend market, said Friday that tenants have arrived to prepare for the resumption of businesses tomorrow.

Shops will close early at 6pm on Saturday and Sunday and open at 5am. This means there will be no night market for the meantime.

The market’s Facebook page stated on Friday that those entering the venue, also known as JJ Market, will be required to wear face masks at all times.

Customers and shopkeepers are also requested to maintain social distancing of one to two meters.

The market will be disinfected today in preparation of its reopening tomorrow. Special hand washing basins have been set up throughout the market, and sanitary gels made available for visitors and vendors.