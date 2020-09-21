10,000 KG of Used Parcel Packages to be Recycled into Furniture

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — In a bid to re-use and recycle the ever-growing parcel paper packages in an era of online shopping, Thailand’s largest postal service said Saturday that it would recycle and upcycle 10,000 kilograms of used parcel packages and envelopes into table and chair sets for students in Border Patrol Police Schools nationwide.

Korkij Danchaivichit, president of Thailand Post, said his postal service and another packaging company had launched a campaign to allow people to send used parcel packages and envelopes to post offices across the country.

“I believe the volume of used paper parcels will increase during the popular 9.9 online shopping campaign,” Korkij said.

The 9.9 online shopping campaign has been adopted by e-marketeers in Thailand, said Korkij, adding that the 9.9 online campaign offers discounts and promotions to attract people.

“It is a win-win situation for all,” said Korkij. “First of all, suppliers use compostable paper parcels that are eco-friendly; also 9.9 online shopping enhances the economy, and finally, we (Post Office) get to collect the reusable paper parcels and turn them into furniture to supply schools.”

“Therefore, we would like to invite people, online retailers and business organizations to send used parcel packages and envelopes to postal offices nationwide, as well as parcel and envelop pick up points at several designated areas for us to make use of,” said Korkij.