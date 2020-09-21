Japan Newlyweds Can Receive up To 600,000 Yen To Start New Life

TOKYO (Kyodo) — Newly married couples can receive up to 600,000 yen ($5,700) to cover their rent and other costs to start a new life from next April if they live in a municipality adopting Japan’s newlywed support program, government sources said Sunday.

As the nation’s ultralow birth rate is attributed mainly to the tendency that people marry late or stay unmarried, the government will try to boost marriages by enhancing the program to provide a larger sum and cover more couples, said the sources at the Cabinet Office.

