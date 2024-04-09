Mayo-Moya: The Giant Anacondas of Thailand

NAKHON RATCHASIMA – Mayo and Moya, two magnificent Green anacondas residing at the Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo in Thailand were introduced to the public by Niruth Chomngam, also known as Nick Wildlife, the reptile specialist.

The females of the green anacondas are much larger than the males. They belong to the Boidae family and differ from pythons such as reticulated pythons and Burmese pythons.

Unlike their movie portrayal, Mayo and Moya are accustomed to human contact.

They only attack when hunting or defending themselves. They prefer to avoid confrontation and slither away if they don’t like being touched. However, caution is always advised when interacting with them.

Their enormous size requires a lot of water for locomotion. On land they move slowly, but in water they are nimble, so they prefer to live near water sources, just like in the documentaries.

Mayo and Moya were imported legally over a decade ago by the Zoological Park Organization of Thailand (ZPO). Some people worry about them escaping, but the zoo’s enclosures are secure and well-maintained.

Zoos like the Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo serve several important purposes. They provide educational opportunities and allow people to see animals such as lions, giraffes and zebras up close. Zoos also contribute to species conservation through breeding and research programs. For example, the ZPO has successfully bred endangered cranes and released them back into the wild.

Niruth emphasized that an escape from the zoo is highly unlikely. The anacondas’ enclosure is safe and well guarded. According to experienced zookeepers, anacondas are relatively fragile compared to native pythons and have a low survival rate in the wild.

Mayo and Moya, the largest anacondas in Thailand, can be visited at Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo.