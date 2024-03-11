Junk Collector Fulfils His Dream: First Sea Sight on Koh Chang

TRAT – On March 11, Mr. Loi Tapila, 70, a junk collector from Ubon Ratchathani Province, northeastern Thailand, finished his trip in Trat Province, which fulfilled his dream to see the sea for the first time in his life.

He is now on the way back to Ubon Ratchathani by driving his Saleng vehicle.

“Grandpa Loi” became famous on social media since travelling by Saleng vehicle from Nam Yuen District, Ubon Ratchathani, on March 3 to Trat Province, wishing to see the sea. The target was met on March 9 with strong public support.

As his trip helped promote Trat tourism, the Trat Provincial Tourism Industry Council provided him with lodging at a 6-star hotel, food, and a Koh Chang ferry port with free ferry voyages.

“Today, I saw Koh Chang, saw the sea, and played in the sea just as I planned. It goes beyond my wildest dreams. Originally, I assumed that I would only see Koh Chang. I just see sea water. But I assumed I’d be able to cross to Koh Chang. I observed clean sea water, which was stunning, and no rubbish. “I thank everyone,” he stated on March 9.

Saksit Mungkarn, former president of the Trat Tourism Industry Council, stated that supporting and welcoming Grandpa Loi to Koh Chang District shows the goodwill of Trat residents and tourism operators in wanting to make his dream come true. Grandpa Loi’s expression and words showed that he was very pleased with this trip. He had the chance to swim, dive, and taste seawater. Everyone was happy with him.

“I have never felt this happy in my life since I was born. Thank you to everyone in Trat for welcoming me so warmly. I had never felt so warm. “Everyone is considerate, friendly, and generous in everything,” Grandpa Loi said through tears.

He will travel directly back to Ubon Ratchathani by staying one night at the PTT Khlung Petrol Station in Chanthaburi Province.

The elderly man has been living alone since he separated from his wife many years ago, and all of his children have families. He has no way to make a living and is unable to do hired work due to his age. He supports himself by collecting bottles and garbage that can be recycled and sold. He started on this journey in a Saleng vehicle with 200 baht.

Grandpa Loi said that in the future, when he is physically ready, he will ride Saleng to visit the southern region. The target is Su-ngai Kolok District, Narathiwat Province, after he used to ride to the northern region to Mae Sai District, Chiang Rai Province, which took 20 days.

