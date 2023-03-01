Dom’s Family in Thailand Joins the Cremation Ceremony Online

The Thai Embassy in England broadcast live online the cremation ceremony of Duangpetch “Dom” Promthep, from Leicester, to his family in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai, northern Thailand, so they could also attend.

Dom, the former captain of the Wild Boars football team, who survived a treacherous cave rescue in 2018, dies suddenly in England on February 14, 2023, two days after being found in his dormitory at a football academy in Leicester. He was 17 years old.

Thailand’s Zico Foundation which had funded Dom to be educated in England posted the photos from the ceremony at Great Glen Crematorium. The cremation was chaired by Zico Foundation Kiatisuk Senamuang, former coach of Thai national football team.

Thai Ambassador Thani Thongphakdi and members of the Brooke House College’s football academy also attended the ceremony. While in Chiang Rai, Dom’s family prayed and poured a water dedication at the same time of England.

Thanapon Promthep, Dom’s mother, said the family will wait for the ashes of Dom to be brought to the ceremony at Wat Phra That Doi Wao, Mae Sai District later.

She also thank you everyone for helping, including Dom’s friends who had been rescued from Tham Luang Cave. They, known as the “13 Wild Boars,” have always loved and cared for each other dearly.

According to Daily mail, an investigation into the death of Dom is continuing – as a provisional cause of death is identified. Coroner Professor Catherine Mason said a provisional cause of death had been identified, but did not disclose any further details during the short hearing.

A review hearing has been scheduled to take place on July 6 later this year, she added.

______

